Watch: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sign young girl’s leg cast in sweet gesture

On Tuesday, Djokovic thrashed Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to enter the semifinal of the Australian Open. Later, Roger Federer also managed to beat Tennys Sandgren in a five-set thriller in which he came back from two sets to one down and fought off seven match points to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3. Both of them will face off in a blockbuster semifinal match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, on Monday, defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6) 7-6(4) to storm into the quarterfinals. He will face Dominic Thiem on Wednesday at the Rod Laver Arena in a quarterfinal match.

In women's singles, world no.1 Ashleigh Barty remained on course to becoming the first Australian since 1978 to win at the Australian Open. She beat world no.7 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 6-2 and will face American world no.14 Sofia Kenin in the semis. Kenin ended Tunisian Ons Jabeur's dream run with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Novak Djokovic, after his match on Tuesday, had emotionally talked about Kobe Bryant and what kind of a bond they shared. He said, “I don't know what we could say. It really caught us by surprise. He was one of the great athletes of all time. He inspired me and many other people around the world. I had that fortune to have personal relationship with him over the last 10 years.”