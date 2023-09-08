 'Remove ZIMBABAR': Netizens Take Dig At Star Sports' 'Fab 5' Promo For 2023 World Cup
'Remove ZIMBABAR': Netizens Take Dig At Star Sports' 'Fab 5' Promo For 2023 World Cup

A certain section of fans took a dig at Star Sports' latest promo for 2023 World Cup for Babar Azam's inclusion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Star Sports' promo. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the 2023 World Cup hardly a month away, Star Sports, the official broadcaster has released a promo of the same, with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Babar Azam. However, fans have trolled Babar Azam, given they think he doesn't deserve to be counted in the same breath as Kohli, Smith, Root, and Williamson.

Babar has undoubtedly had a meteoric rise in the last few months, headlined by surging to No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings. The 28-year-old also had a dreamy start to the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, clobbering 151 off 131 deliveries in the tournament opener against Nepal in Multan. With 19 ODI centuries, he is also only one century away from equalling Pakistan's record. However, he was brutally trolled after managing only 17 runs against Bangladesh.

Former New Zealand captain Martin Crowe had coined the term 'Fab 4' back in 2014, earmarking Kohli, Smith, Root, and Williamson to become the batting superstars in the near future. Hence, despite Babar's rise, fans have even felt earlier he doesn't deserve to be included as the players in that remain unchanged.

The upcoming World Cup could also be the final one for Kohli, Smith, Root, and Williamson, given they are almost in their mid-30s. Notably, Kohli and Williamson were also the captains of their respective sides in the previous World Cup, but will be featuring solely as players in the forthcoming edition.

Here's how fans have reacted to Star Sports including Babar Azam in their 2023 World Cup promo:

