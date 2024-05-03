Video: Ex-England Skipper Joe Root Drops Brother Billy's Catch At Slip During Glamorgan vs Yorkshire County Match

Former England and Yorkshire captain Joe Root made a mess at the slip as he dropped catch of his brother Billy Root during the County Championship match against Glamorgan at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, May 5.

Glamorgan's skipper Sam Northeast won the toss and decided to bat first against Yorkshire in the first innings. The hosts were off to a decent start to their innings until opener Edward Byrom was dismissed for 9 at 18/1. Then, Billy Root was joined by Sam Northeast at the crease. However, Billy got a lifeline after his brother Joe Root dropped his catch.

The incident took place in the 5th over of the Glamorgan's first innings batting when Billy faced off-stump delivery off Ben Coad. Billy Root tried to defend the ball but he edged it and went towards Joe Root, who was stationed at the slip. Root dived to take the catch but failed to get hold of the ball. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Joe Root has just dropped his brother Billy 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/fb93nGtykP — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) May 3, 2024

After his catch was dropped by his brother Joe Root, Billy continued with his innings as he scored 51 off 95 balls and formed 74-run partnership with Glamorgan skipper Northeast before he was dismissed by Daniel Moriarty at 92/1.