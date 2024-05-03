'It Was Slightly Tilted So I Just Fixed It': Ex-India Skipper MS Dhoni's Cheeky Reason Behind Touching 2011 World Cup Trophy (VIDEO)

MS Dhoni touching the 2011 World Cup trophy | Credits: BCCI Twitter

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni had a cheeky reason behind touching the 2011 World Cup trophy that the Men in Blue won at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Dhoni visited the BCCI room, where the major trophies won by India are kept.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain touched the replica of the 2011 World Cup trophy and seemingly made a minor adjustment. Apart that, he signed an autograph on his two portraits which were on display at the BCCI office. The video of the same was shared by BCCI on its X handle.

However, MS Dhoni had a hilarious response to the question on his reunion with the 2011 World Cup trophy that he won as a captain of Team India. In a viral video, an anchor was heard asking Dhoni about his first thoughts while seeing the trophy.

Anchor asked, "You had a reunion with 2011 World Cup trophy at Wankhede, what were the first thoughts that came lashing to your mind while looking at the trophy?"

In response, MS Dhoni said that he visited the BCCI office as it underwent some renovations. The 42-year-old added that he went to the top floor of the office where the trophies were placed and when he saw the 2011 World Cup trophy, he made a slight adjustment as it was titled.

"That was in BCCI's office as they have done some new renovations. So, we were discovering what's new there and they have kept all the ICC trophies on the top floor of the BCCI office. So, the first thing that came to my mind, all the trophies were fine and that trophy (2011 World Cup) was slightly titled and I fixed it." MS Dhoni said at the event.

Team India lifted the ODI World Cup trophy for the first since 1983 by defeating Sri Lanka in 2011. With a target of 275, the Men in Blue chased it down in 48.2 overs. Gautam Gambhir (97) and MS Dhoni (91*) were the star performers while Virat Kohli (35) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) made contributions in India's run-chase.

MS Dhoni has remained the last Indian captain to win the World Cup (ODI and T20I). The Men in Blue came to close winning the ODI World Cup last year but failed to get hold of the coveted after losing to sixth-time champions Australia.