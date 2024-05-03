MI vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 51: Mumbai Indians Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First In Do-Or-Die Clash

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl first against hreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 of the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI have made one change in their playing XI as they replaced Mohammad Nabi with Naman Dir while KKR remained unchanged.

Playing XI

MI: : Ishan Kishan(WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

KKR: Philip Salt(WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Preview:

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take on each other for the first time in the ongoing IPL season. MI and KKR have contrary results in their previous outings. Hardik Pandya-led side lost to Lucknow Super Giants while Shreyas Iyer's KKR defeated Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians are having disappointing campaign as they have managed to win only three games in 10 outings. The five-time IPL champions are on three-match winless streak after suffering defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. MI are currently at the ninth spot with six points after 10 matches.

A buzzing Wankhede gears up for a fascinating encounter 🏟️



Mumbai Indians 💙 play hosts to the Kolkata Knight Riders 💜



Which side will make it count tonight in Mumbai?#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @mipaltan | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/viPCt3PQt5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are having brilliant campaign under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. The two-time IPL champions are currently at the third position on the points table with six wins and three losses while accumulating 12 points after nine matches.

The clash is crucial for Mumbai Indians as it is do or die for them to keep their hopes alive.