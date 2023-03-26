Recovering Rishabh Pant gets visits from Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is recovering slowly from his accident injuries. The wicketkeeper was involved in a horrific incident on New Year's Day (Jan 1) when his vehicle caught fire after crashing into barriers on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The cricketer is going to miss the entire season of cricket this year. His friends from cricketing fraternity and entertainment industry are paying regular visits to his house to check in his health and well-being.

Superstar singer Guru Randhawa recently met Pant and posted a picture with him on Instagram.

"So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger," Randhawa captioned the post.

Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and S Sreesanth also visited Pant at his residence in the national capital.

"Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery…#family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you..u will fly high like the phoenix..👌🏏 @harbhajan3 @sreesanthnair36," Raina wrote on his post.

Pant has started to walk again with the help of crutches and also commenced light training in the hopes of getting back to the sport as soon as possible.

He recently shared a video from his pool therapy session in which he can be seen walking in water with the help of a stick.

Rishabh Pant out of all cricket in 2023

Pant is expected to miss the entire cricketing season, international and domestic, this year but is optimistic about getting back on the field soon.

"I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," Pant recently told IANS.

He was missed by India in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series at home against Australia and will be missed by the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as well. David Warner will lead DC in Pant's absence this season.