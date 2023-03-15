'Keep it going Panty': Ravi Shastri gets trolled for comment on Rishabh Pant's pool video; Watch

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is slowly but surely recovering from his injuries which he sustained in a horrific accident on New Year's Day.

The wicketkeeper-batter has started walking again with the help of a stick and is also doing light exercises to regain fitness after sustaining burn injuries and undergoing several surgeries on his knees post the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant recently shared a video from his pool therapy session in which he can be seen walking in water with the help of a stick.

The post is already going viral on social media with the entire cricketing fraternity wishing Pant a speedy recovery.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also commented on the video but people started trolling him for referring to Pant as "Panty".

"Keep it going Panty," Shastri commented on Pant's post.

"Pant hi likh dete isse acha toh," a fan wrote while another commented, "here for Ravi Shashtri's comment."

Pant's India teammate Suryakumar Yadav and former England captain Michael Vaughan also reacted to his post.

Rishabh Pant out of all cricket in 2023

Pant is expected to miss the entire cricketing season, international and domestic, this year but is optimistic about getting back on the field soon.

"I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," Pant recently told IANS.

He was missed by India in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series at home against Australia and will be missed by the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as well. David Warner will lead DC in Pant's absence this season.