Rishabh Pant shares first picture after accident on crutches: 'One step stronger'

Pant endured a horrific car crash while on his way to Roorkie and suffered multiple injuries, enough to sideline him from cricket for at least a year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Rishabh Pant who continues his recovery process following his near fatal car accident that he suffered last year, gave his fans a first glimpse of his rehabilitation post-surgery. Pant took to Instagram to post a picture of himself on crutches in bright sunshine.

The picture was captioned "One step Forward. One step stronger. One Step better."

Pant's national teammate Suryakumar Yadav who made his Test debut against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series was quick to comment on the post with a couple of praying hands and heart-eyed emojis.

On December 30, Pant endured a horrific car crash while on his way to Roorkie and suffered multiple injuries, enough to sideline him from cricket for at least a year. He has torn three key ligaments in his knee, two of which were reconstructed recently while surgery on a third is expected after six weeks.

Pant's rehabilitation process is expected to take at least six months which will most likely rule him out of the ODI World Cup later this year in India as well as the rest of 2023.

