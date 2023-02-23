IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the year

e-Paper Get App
David Warner, takes over from Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for the rest of the year following a near-fatal accident in December last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
David Warner has been announced as the new captain of the Delhi Capitals. The Australian takes over from Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for the rest of the year following a near-fatal accident in December last year.

article-image
article-image

Warner has previously led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and inspired them to win in the 2016 season. Delhi will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow in April.

After parting ways with SRH on a sour note, Warner reunited with the Delhi Capitals for the 2022 season. The franchise purchased him for ₹6.25 crore at the auction. The left-hander had an impressive season, scoring 432 runs in 12 games at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52 with five half-centuries.

The 36-year-old was previously part of the Delhi franchise from 2009 to 2013, back when the team was called Delhi Daredevils.

