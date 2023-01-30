e-Paper Get App
Remember how David Warner geared up Pushpa looks during the mood of the Allu Arjun film? Similarly, the cricketer is back to express his love and craze for Indian movies, this time with a SRK punch from Pathaan

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: David Warner recreates SRK's Pathaan looks in viral video, Australian cricketer's Instagram reel stuns netizens on Instagram | Instagram
People from around the globe are showering love upon Shah Rukh Khan and his latest release 'Pathaan', including Australian cricketer David Warner. On Saturday, Warner, who is an avid social media user, shared a video of himself where he can be seen in Pathaan's avatar. Basically, he swapped SRK's face with his own in several scenes from the blockbuster.

Watch video:

"Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon," Warner captioned the post.

Warner's Pathaan avatar has left netizens in splits. "Our David Warner is totally obsessed with India.. Indian Govt please give him Indian citizenship. India also loves Our David Pathan," a social media user commented. "Hahahha...you are looking so cute as Pathaan," another one wrote.

Warner's love for Indian films is a well-known fact. He keeps sharing videos on Indian songs. He has often taken to social media, making Reels and TikTok videos on various Telugu and Hindi songs and scenes.

article-image

Coming back to 'Pathaan', the film has created history at the box office. It has made Rs 313 crore worldwide in just three days.

Siddharth Anand has helmed 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. One of the major highlights of the film is superstar Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger.

Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the action spy film, which hit the theatres on January 25. The film marked SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. The film landed in several controversies before its release. The film mainly drew criticism for Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in the Besharam Rang song in the film.

article-image

