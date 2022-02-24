Watch video: David Warner swaps his face with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' in hilarious clip, netizens call him 'Pushpa Warner'

David Warner is a huge fan of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' and has shared his love for the movie many times of Instagram. On Wednesday, Warner uploaded another short clip from the film, in which hilariously he swapped Allu Arjun's face with his own.

The video also featured Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of the leading lady in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer treated his fans a treat to a hilarious clip of his face over Allu Arjun's face. Warner captioned it, "#pushpa sooo good," as he added several laughing emoticons.

See the video below:

With 3.1 million view already, netizens quickly headed to the comments section of the post. One commented, "Warner sunn ke cricketer samjhi kya... Tiktoker hai main!" while another called him "Pushpa Warner".

See the comments below:

Warner recently also shared a clip re-enacting a popular scene from the movie along with his daughter. The duo was seen lip-syncing the famous dialogue from the hit film, "Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Fire hai mein, jhukunga nahi."

In the caption he wrote, "Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? India wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip-syncing #pushpa."

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:42 PM IST