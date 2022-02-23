Watch video: Russian Youtuber makes 'XXXL' size chocolate bar, netizens ask 'Why?'

Every time we have a craving for sweet, little is never enough. It could be any pastry, brownie, cake or even chocolate, we always crave for more.

But as much as we love to indulge in chocolates, we never get a giant version of it in market.

A Russian Youtuber, made a massive three to four feet version of a chocolate bar! This sounds a bit impossible, but this food enthusiast has made it into reality.

The video of her making the 'XXXL' version of Snickers has gone viral and netizens are in awe.

In the video, uploaded by Instagram user @ya_kushat_hochu, she is seen making a massive chocolate bar. The video begins by her frowning at a small Snickers bar. Then she goes on to bring a huge rectangular box that she wraps up with some plastic.

She melts tons of chocolate and pours it into the box. The she whips up some cream and adds a layer of it. For some final touch of flavour like in Snickers, she mixes caramel with peanuts and adds a layer of it again. Once that is done, she finishes it with the last chocolate layer.

When the chocolate bar is set, she breaks it from the middle and shows it to her audience.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Netizens have strong reactions to the video. While some commented with fire emojis other complained of the waste of food in the video.

