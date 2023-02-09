BGT, IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mohammed Shami ripper exposes David Warner's over-the-wicket weakness, watch video

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBGT, IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mohammed Shami ripper exposes David Warner's over-the-wicket weakness, watch video

India got off to a flying start in the opening session of the opening day of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Mohammed Siraj accounted for Usman Khawaja on his very first delivery. Then, Mohammed Shami managed to remove David Warner with a peach of a delivery!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
All the talk about spin being the detrimental factor in heads of of the visiting Australian side but it was pace that made the early inroads that rocked the Austalians early on and sent the opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner packing.

BGT IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar KS Bharat Yadav families grace proud Test debut moment against...
Pacers spitting fire

Buoyed by Mohammed Siraj trapping Khwaja leg before in his very first over, Shami pulled off a ripper against David Warner.Taking a page out of Stuart Broad's book on "How to dismiss David Warner", Shami executed the instructions perfectly. Coming from around the wicket, Shami angled the ball onto the stumps. Warner's troubles from over the wicket continued as the opener failed to pick the length and got his stumps cleaned.

Earlier Siraj trapped Khawja leg before with ball angling into hit the leg stump. Given not out first by umpire Nitin Menon, the decision was sent upstairs and got overturned.

