BGT IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar KS Bharat Yadav families grace proud Test debut moment against Australia

Continuing his meteoric rise in international cricket Surykumar Yadav was handed his Test debut in the high-octane Border Gavaskar series in Nagpur on Thursday.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri handed Suryakumar Yadav his Test cap in presence of the Indian team. The moment was made special, with Suryakumar's family also gracing the occasion on the pitch.

Wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat also was also handed his debut. The 29-year-old from Andhra Pradesh will have big shoes to fill, slotting in for the injured Rishabh Pant who was a thorn in the flesh of the Australians.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on a Nagpur pitch that is expected to spin early on.