Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

The clash which everyone was waiting for. Zinedine Zidane's men will face Pep Guardiola's men at the Bernabeu. Hopefully it will pan out to be a blockbuster face-off between the two sides. Two of the world's best teams will fight it out in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.
The Los Blancos will have to be wary of the Citizens as they will out for blood after receiving the news of the Champions League ban. Surprisingly, this is not the only high-profile match of the week for Real Madrid, as they also face Barcelona on the same ground later this week. The biggest loss for them would be Eden Hazard's injury and his subsequent sidelining.
When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League match take place?
The match will take place on February 27, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Sony LIV app.
Madrid's record is the envy of Europe but in particular by teams like City, whose financial might and technical talent has translated only into disappointment outside domestic competition.
In the time City have won three Premier League titles and five domestic cups, they have gone past the Champions League's quarter-finals only once, reaching the last four in 2016, only to be beaten by Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane's side, meanwhile, have surrendered dominance in La Liga to Barcelona but made amends for one Spanish league title in seven years by winning four Champions Leagues out of the last six.
Madrid believe this tournament is their tournament, a conviction based on historic success that makes them assured under pressure and ruthless in the decisive moments.
"When you have a history of the (Alfredo) Di Stefano period, winning five or six European Cups at that time, it means a new player that comes to Real Madrid and puts on that shirt knows 'we have to defend our history'," said Guardiola.
"That gives them a boost because they live that history."
When Madrid last won the Champions League by beating Liverpool in the final in 2018, their advance to the trophy seemed to rely on a number of crucial interventions falling their way.
In the semi-final against Bayern Munich, they progressed after an error from Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.
In the quarters, they were awarded a fortuitous 97th-minute penalty to beat Juventus. Even in the last 16, they faced a Paris Saint-Germain side without the injured Neymar.
Form:
Real Madrid - LDWLW
Manchester City - WWLLW
Predicted XI:
Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco
Manchester City - Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyadh Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling
(With Agency Inputs)
