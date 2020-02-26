Lyon vs Juventus UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

It will be David vs Goliath as Lyon play hosts to Serie A champions Juventus. The Bianconeri led by Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to play to the odds as they visit the Groupama Stadium in France. Having lost their star player, Memphis Depay to a knee injury, Lyon will hope for a miracle if they want to get through to the next round.
Although Juventus leads the head-to-head chart against Lyon, their last fixture proves that Lyon is a worthy opponent. The last time both sides met was during the 2016 Champions League group stage, where Lyon came back from behind to equalize at the Juventus stadium.
When will the Lyon vs Juventus Champions League match take place?
The match will take place on February 27, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the Groupama Stadium.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Sony LIV app.
Lyon are massive underdogs against a Juve side in a hurry for Champions League success given the massive investment they made in Ronaldo, who recently turned 35.
Last year it was Lionel Messi who put Lyon to the sword at this stage, scoring twice as Barcelona won 5-1 in the second leg after a goalless draw in France.
"When you play Barca or Juve, the danger comes from everywhere," Juve goalkeeper Anthony Lopes said, adding: "All eyes will be on Ronaldo, especially in the stands." Lyon want to become regulars in the Champions League knockout stage, but they only just scraped through their group and have since lost star player Memphis Depay to a serious knee injury.
OL are currently seventh in Ligue 1, seven points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots for next season. Juventus, on the other hand, currently top the Serie A table with 60 points, just one point ahead of the second-placed club Lazio.
"Juve come into this game motivated and enthusiastic. We are ready for a great game against a great team," the club's official website quoted Leonardo Bonucci, as saying. Bonucci who plays as a defender for the club said he is 'very positive' and training is helping them to improve their game.
He further said: "And it is becoming easier to mirror what we do there on the field. Even today's training left me eager for tomorrow. I have the responsibility to help the youngsters."
Terming his opponents as a 'dangerous team', Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said, "Lyon is a technical team with elements of acceleration and physicality. They are a dangerous team. Therefore, we need to play well. We have a varied midfield in terms of the level of characteristics."
Sarri also talked about Juventus' star player Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portugal international is admired everywhere in the world.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is admired everywhere in the world. His numbers speak for themselves. He is a player who goes above and beyond and he is in a good physical and mental condition," he said.
Form:
Lyon - WDWLD
Juventus - WWDLW
Predicted XI:
Lyon - Anthony Lopes; Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Fernando Marcal; Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar; Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele, Maxwell Cornet.
Juventus - Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur; Juan Cuadrado, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala.
