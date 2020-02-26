Lyon vs Juventus UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

Lyon are massive underdogs against a Juve side in a hurry for Champions League success given the massive investment they made in Ronaldo, who recently turned 35.

Last year it was Lionel Messi who put Lyon to the sword at this stage, scoring twice as Barcelona won 5-1 in the second leg after a goalless draw in France.

"When you play Barca or Juve, the danger comes from everywhere," Juve goalkeeper Anthony Lopes said, adding: "All eyes will be on Ronaldo, especially in the stands." Lyon want to become regulars in the Champions League knockout stage, but they only just scraped through their group and have since lost star player Memphis Depay to a serious knee injury.

OL are currently seventh in Ligue 1, seven points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots for next season. Juventus, on the other hand, currently top the Serie A table with 60 points, just one point ahead of the second-placed club Lazio.