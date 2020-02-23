Cristiano Ronaldo marks 1000 appearances, scores record-equalling goal in 11th consecutive match

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A game in his 1,000th professional match as Juventus extended their league lead with a 2-1 win over basement club SPAL.

The 35-year-old tapped in six minutes before the break on Saturday to equal the mark held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Juventus, including 16 in his current run of 11 matches.

Aaron Ramsey added a second after an hour, before Andrea Petagna pulled one back from the spot for SPAL, amid controversy as the penalty was awarded following a VAR review despite the pitchside monitor not working.