'Hazard'ous injury: Real Madrid star ruled out of Champions League clash with Man City and El Clasico

Madrid did not announce a recovery time for Hazard but his latest setback will be a worry for Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

On Saturday, Madrid coach Zinedine admitted that the 29-year-old's injury "doesn't look good" ahead of those two huge matches, which could define his side's season.

Hazard was pictured with an ice pack around the same right foot he broke in November after being substituted in the second half of Saturday's loss, which handed a two-point La Liga lead to Barca ahead of next week's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard made his first start in almost three months against Celta Vigo last weekend and started again at Levante, with a view to regaining sharpness before the City showdown.

Last year, too, Hazard was ruled out the first Clasico clash against Barcelona after suffering from a microfracture in his ankle against PSG. Teh talented winger's luck hasn't followed him ever since joining the Madrid side from Chelsea. After poor form concerns, he has had to deal with a spate of injuries.