Eden Hazard ruled out of El Clasico with fractured ankle

Eden Hazard was forced to limp off the pitch during Real's 2-2 draw against Paris St Germain in the UCL a few weeks ago.

The winger has now been ruled out for 4-6 weeks with a microfracture in his ankle. He is expected to miss Real Madrid's match against Barcelona later this month.

The 28-year-old Belgian has struggled since moving from Chelsea to Madrid, and has only registered 1 goal and 2 assists so far in his Real Madrid career.

With Vinicius and Rodrygo coming up through the ranks as wonderkids, Hazard could find his spot in the team under threat following this injury.