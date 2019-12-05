Italian daily pegging Lukaku vs Smalling as ‘Black Friday’ shows Italy is racist and proud

Cagliari, it seems, is a breeding ground for these plague-ridden rats. Blaise Matuidi, Sulley Muntari, and Moise Kean have been abused there in the past, as the anti-racist initiative Say No To Racism has pointed out. Sulley Muntari was actually booked and sent off for refusing to continue playing in that environment.

The Kean incident is of particular interest in highlighting Italian football's love affair with racism. Kean was hit was abuse while playing for Juventus at Cagliari. He ignored it, and then scored a few minutes later. Instead of celebrating, he turning to the home support and raised his arms in defiance. The crowd, which had been vitriolic before, almost rioted. After the game, Kean's own manager and teammates refused to stand with him. Leonardo Bonucci said it was a "50-50" thing between Kean and the fans, and then-Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri agreed, saying that Kean shouldn't have riled the crowd up.

Victim-blaming at its finest. Balotelli didn't mince words then, taking to Instagram to say “Bonucci is lucky that I wasn’t there. Instead of defending you he does this? I’m truly shocked.”

Going back to that Lukaku incident - if you thought that Juventus were the only spineless organization in the Serie A, you'd be wrong. Instead of supporting Lukaku, Inter's ultras released an open letter to the world, defending the Cagliari racist's behaviour.

“We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that. In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up. Please consider this attitude of Italian fans as a form of respect for the fact they are afraid of you for the goals you might score against their teams and not because they hate you or they are racist.

"True racism is a completely different story and all Italian football fans know it very well. When you declare that racism is a problem to be fought in Italy you just help the repression against all football fans including us and you contribute to create a problem that is not really there, not in the way that is perceived in other countries," the letter read.

Italy's newspapers and magazines are no better, as AS Roma's English Twitter handle was quick to point out.

An Italian paper by the name "Corriere dello Sport" wanted to do something to mark the occasion of Black Friday - the Friday after Thanksgiving - and so they did the only, only, thing they could think of to link it to sports.

They put BLACK FRIDAY up in big letters, sandwiched in between Lukaku and Chris Smalling, because how else are we supposed to know what colour they're talking about?

Thanks guys.