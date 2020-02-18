Rohit Sharma is a hardcore Real Madrid fan - here's proof

Even though Rohit Sharma was not at his best in the first two T20Is in the New Zealand series, he reached his phenomenal best in the third and fourth T20Is. But just as he started looking like he would dominate the Kiwis in the series, he suffered from an injury which ruled him out of the ODIs and subsequently, the Tests. It looks like he is enjoying his time off with family and friends and hitting the gym as well.
Rohit Sharma’s recovery is on track with him getting his body some exercise. He shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen working out. Sharma, who is an ardent Real Madrid fan and has also been named as their Indian brand ambassador, was seen wearing the Los Blancos jersey while hitting the gym.
He also is spending time with his daughter. Mumbai Indians, on Twitter, shared a photo of Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. The father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a light moment. The IPL club, on Twitter, wrote, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit’s new social media manager? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @ImRo45”.
Last year, in December, Mumbai Indians shared a video of the batsman making adorable gestures at someone in the stands. Guess who was he talking to? It was his cute daughter and lucky mascot Samaira along with his wife Ritika.
The endearing video was taken during the India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the game comfortably by 67 runs and also pocketed the 3-match series, 2-1.
Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the fourth T20I match that India won. "He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
