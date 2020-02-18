Rohit Sharma is a hardcore Real Madrid fan - here's proof

Even though Rohit Sharma was not at his best in the first two T20Is in the New Zealand series, he reached his phenomenal best in the third and fourth T20Is. But just as he started looking like he would dominate the Kiwis in the series, he suffered from an injury which ruled him out of the ODIs and subsequently, the Tests. It looks like he is enjoying his time off with family and friends and hitting the gym as well.

Rohit Sharma’s recovery is on track with him getting his body some exercise. He shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen working out. Sharma, who is an ardent Real Madrid fan and has also been named as their Indian brand ambassador, was seen wearing the Los Blancos jersey while hitting the gym.