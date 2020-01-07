Happy Birthday Eden Hazard: Here are the Belgian winger's top 5 goals

Belgian star Eden Hazard turned 29 on Tuesday, December 7. Hazard was Chelsea's favourite during his stint at The Blues. With a tally of 110 goals, the Belgian winger moved to Spanish giant Real Madrid last summer. The star has been a target for injuries which has kept him away from the fixtures.

Hazard's former team Chelsea took to twitter wishing the star on his birthday, compiling all 110 goals, available on their app.