 RCB Women Ring In Changes Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction, Malolan Rangarajan Replaces Luke Williams As Head Coach
Royal Challengers Bengaluru appointed former Tamil Nadu spinner Malolan Rangarajan as head coach of their women’s team ahead of WPL 2026, replacing Luke Williams, who will miss the season due to BBL duties. Rangarajan, part of RCB’s staff for six years and assistant coach during their 2024 title win, will lead as the WPL runs from January to February next year.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday named former Tamil Nadu spinner Malolan Rangarajan as the head coach of their women's team ahead of the fourth WPL season next year.

Rangarajan replaces Luke Williams, who was appointed as head coach in 2024. The Australian is set to miss the WPL (Women's Premier League) due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

"Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last six years in various roles, has now been appointed as head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle," RCB posted on their official X handle.

Rangarajan has been a part of RCB's WPL setup since its inception. He served as the assistant coach during their title-winning season in 2024.

The WPL is being a held a month earlier than usual in 2026 -- from January to February -- as India are set to co-host the the men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in the February-March window.

