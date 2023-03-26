RCB star Rajat Patidar set to miss first half of IPL 2023 due to heel injury

Pic: BCCI-IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar is reportedly going to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a heel injury.

The 29-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2021 but came into the limelight last year with his performances, is currently underoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Patidar has been advised rest for at least three to four weeks, according to reports, following which an MRI scan will determine his participation in the second half of the league.

Having sustained the injury before joining the preparatory camp, he will need a clearance from NCA before he links up with RCB.

Batting order changes likely

The injury now means that Kohli could bat at number three, with either young New Zealand talent Finn Allen or uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat likely to serve Du Plessis as his opening partner.

Patidar went unsold in the mega auction for IPL 2022, but came into the side as a replacement for wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, who sustained an injury. He smashed the fastest century by an Indian in tournament history, scoring 112* off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, which his side won. His century came in just 49 balls.

He scored 333 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. His exploits in the league coupled with his stellar form in the title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, where he scored 658 runs in six matches with two tons and five fifties, earned him a spot in India's ODI squad in the summer last year.

Josh Hazlewood doubtful as well

Patidar's availability is not the only thing concerning RCB. There are doubts over pacer Josh Hazlewood's status for the tournament as he is currently recovering from Achilles tendonitis. He flew back home to Australia midway during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the first two Tests. His fitness will be monitored closely as Australia will face India in ICC World Test Championship final on June 7 and will lock horns with England in the Ashes series from June 16 onwards.

RCB will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home arena, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.