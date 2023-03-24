IPL 2023: Opening ceremony to feature spectacular performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia; details inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off its 16th season with a grand opening ceremony after a four-year hiatus. This year's IPL will mark a return to the ‘home-and-away’ format and the opening ceremony will be held on March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL will return to the ‘home-and-away’ format after the pandemic this year with the 10 teams divided into two groups for the 70 league fixtures.

The Indian cricket board is eager to add a touch of glamour to the event and has enlisted popular south Indian actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the ceremony.

The return of the IPL's opening ceremony promises to be a spectacular affair, and fans can expect a dazzling show with two of the biggest names in the south Indian film industry set to take centre stage.

As the tournament resumes its traditional format, fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the excitement and thrill of the high-profile matches.

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is sure to witness a thrilling start to the season with a spectacular opening ceremony that promises to leave fans spellbound.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony promises to be a grand one

A senior official from BCCI informed Insidesport about the opening event and said, “With the return of home-and-away format, welcoming the crowd with a ceremony felt necessary.” The audience will witness the first game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31 (19:30 IST) after the opening ceremony.

Besides Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs like Katrina Kaif, Arjit Singh, and Tiger Shroff are also expected to deliver a grand performance on this occasion.

Where to watch IPL 2023

You can watch the IPL 2023 opening ceremony’s telecast on the Star Sports TV channel. As the channel bought the rights to the 2023 IPL, all the matches will be aired ‘LIVE’ on it.

Furthermore, Viacom 18 in association with JioCinema, has acquired its OTT rights.