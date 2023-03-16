IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly appointed director of cricket

Australia opener David Warner on Thursday was officially named as the captain of Delhi Capitals for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant.

Warner will be assisted by off-spinner Axar Patel as the vice-captain of DC for IPL 2023.

The decision was taken after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the entire season due to the injuries he sustained in the horrific accident on New Year's Day.

Warner has led the Delhi franchise once before for a couple of games in the final season of his first stint with the team between 2009 and 2013.

Warner's record as IPL captain

Warner was then bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom he won the IPL title as captain in 2016. He is the fifth-moth successful captain in IPL history with 35 wins and 32 losses out of 69 T20s.

Speaking on his new role, Warner said, “Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!”.

Sourav Ganguly returns as DC's Director of Cricket

Meanwhile, the franchise also named former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as the director of cricket at Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of Mentor, during the 2019 season.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off on 31st March 2023. The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener in an away game on 1st April 2023.