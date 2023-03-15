Mumbai: David Warner chilling out in city post BGT, plays gully cricket with kids; Watch

Australia opener David Warner is currently enjoying some time off in India and was recently spotted in Mumbai.

Warner was spotted playing gully cricket with a bunch of kids in the city.

The left-handed batter was ruled out of the final two Tests against India in the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy and has since been spending time in the country.

Warner is likely to be fit in time for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India starting March 17. The first ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 1.30 pm.

"Found a quiet street to have a hit," Warner captioned his post on Instagram as he put out a video of him playing cricket on a Mumbai street.

He had earlier put a selfie of himself sitting in a car with a kaali-peeli taxi driver giving thumbs up in the vehicle next to him as he went "out and about" in the city.

The Aussie star has a huge fan following in India thanks to his exploits in the Indian Premier League, where he has represented the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After the ODIs series, Warner will take part in the IPL which will be starting from March 31. Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals this season for the first time in Rishabh Pant's absence.

Warner struggling for form in India

Warner however, will be hoping to regain his form with the bat after struggling in the first-two Tests with scores of 1, 10 and 15 in Nagpur and Delhi.

He was substituted out of the second Test at Delhi with concussion after being struck on the grille of his helmet by fast bowler Mohammad Siraj in Australia's first innings.

That blow came shortly after Warner had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery, with x-rays subsequently confirming the left-hander had also sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow which will keep him out of the remaining Tests.