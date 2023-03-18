IPL 2023: RCB name Michael Bracewell as replacement for injured Will Jacks

The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday named all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the replacement for the injured Will Jacks in their squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The 32-year-old New Zealand cricketer has been added to the RCB squad after England batter Jacks was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 with a muscle injury which he sustained while fielding in England's recent victory in their second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

RCB had spent a whopping ₹3.40 crore to acquire the services of the big-hitting Jacks. They will now pay Bracewell his base fee of ₹1 crore for this season.

"Michael's been a key contributor to our white-ball teams since making his debut last year. It's exciting he'll get a chance to take up the learning opportunities the IPL provides - particularly as a spin bowling all-rounder.

"With a World Cup in India this year it's great to have players getting more experience in those conditions," Gary Stead, the New Zealand head coach, said in a statement.

Why did RCB choose Michael Bracewell?

Bracewell comes into the RCB squad after impressive performances in New Zealand’s recent tour of India, where the all-rounder put up an inspiring 78-ball 140 laced with 12 fours and 10 sixes that almost single-handedly fuelled the Black Caps to a victory in the first ODI at Hyderabad.

The off-spinner followed that up to finish as New Zealand’s highest-wicket taker from the 3-match T20I series as well, ending with four wickets from three matches at a superb economy rate of just 5.77 in conditions where wickets were hard to come by.

A regular member of the New Zealand setup, Bracewell is more than handy with the bat lower down the order, striking at 139.5 in T20Is. Bracewell’s numbers with the ball, 21 wickets in 14 innings at an economy rate of 5.36 also underline his effectiveness as a top all-rounder in the shortest format of the sport.

Bracewell joins a strong RCB foreign contingent comprising captain Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Finn Allen and Reece Topley.