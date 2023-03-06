IND vs AUS: Injured Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI series, doubtful for IPL 2023

Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series in India due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury which has also put his participation in the Indian Premier League 2023 in doubt.

Richardson sustained the injury initially in January during the Big Bash League. He missed Perth Scorchers' BBL title run and has not played any Marsh Cup or Sheffield Shield cricket since.

His injury reappeared as he tried to make a comeback in a domestic match in Perth where he managed to bowl just 4 overs for Fremantle before leaving the field for scans.

The 26-year-old was selected in Australia's 16-man ODI squad for the three-match series in India that starts on March 17 in Mumbai.

Nathan Ellis has been named as Richardson's replacement in the Aussie squad. The 28-year-old has played 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is for Australia picking 3 and 15 wickets respectively.

Richardson likely to miss IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians will have to deal with another big blow if Jhye Richarson doesn't get fit in time for his maiden stint with the five-time champions in IPL 2023. Hewas bought by MI at his base price of ₹1.50 crore.

MI will already have to participate in this edition without pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September 2022 and is set to undergo a back surgery.