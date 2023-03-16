'Presenting our new Orange Armour': Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2023; Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday unveiled their new jersey and kit ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League.

The 2016 champions released a short video in which Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar are seen in the new jersey as they pose in it during a photoshoot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start off their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Last season, SRH finished at the eighth position in the points table with six wins and eight losses and a total of 12 points. They failed to qualify for playoffs.

Aiden Markram to lead SRH in IPL 2023

Recently, South Africa batter Aiden Markram was named the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2023.

The 28-year-old Protea is not new to the leadership role having led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title earlier this month. He played a crucial role in the side's SA20 triumph, ending the season as the third-highest run-scorer.

Sunrisers had to decide on the leadership role after releasing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson prior to the IPL mini-auction in December last year. The batter struggled for form in the 2022 IPL and scored 216 runs in his 13 innings.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been with the franchise since its inception and opener Mayank Agarwal, who last captained Punjab Kings, were also in the reckoning for the top job. Mayank Agarwal was secured by the franchise for INR 8.25 crore.

However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad management went ahead with Markram given his success in the SA20 league.

