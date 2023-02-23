IPL: Aiden Markram named as new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to go with South African batter Aiden Markram as their new captain for the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

It was reported that Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram were both in the mix for captaincy, however, it has now been confirmed that Markram will lead the 2016 champions in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Markram attained tremendous success with the SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and led them to the inaugural SA 20 title recently.

Markram will take over from Kane Williamson, who was let-go by the franchise and went on to join defending champions Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 auction.

Speaking ahead of the SA 20 final, Markram did express his interest in becoming the new SRH captain.

"What’s going to happen, to be honest. Either way, we back the management's decision about who they want to be in charge," Markram said.

"Becoming the captain is not the be-all and end-all. You can be in some form of leadership role too. But I am okay with captaincy, it's something that I enjoy doing," he said ahead of the SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)