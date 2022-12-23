IPL 2023 Auction: Mayank Agarwal switches base from Punjab to Hyderabad as SRH buy opener for ₹ 8.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal | @IPL

India opener Mayank Agarwal will be switching base from Punjab to Telangana next year after being snapped up for a whopping ₹ 8.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2023 Auction on Friday.

Agarwal was released by Punjab Kings this year after he led the franchise for last season in IPL 2022. He had a base price of ₹ 1 crore at the auction in Kochi.

"Congratulations to @mayankcricket who will play for the @SunRisers SRH fans - what do you guys make of this buy?," tweeted IPL.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the fray, with the bid at ₹ 3.4 crore. SRH the enter the bid with ₹ 4 crore. Hyderabad then improved their bid with ₹ 5.75 crore. The bids crossed ₹ 7 crore.

SRH then bid at ₹ 8.25 crore, which was also set as the selling price.

SRH shell out big bucks at IPL 2023 Auction

The 2016 champions shelled out quite a lot of money early on in the auction. They snapped up New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, the first player in the auction, at his base price of ₹ 2 crore and then spent ₹ 13.25 crore on England batter Harry Brooks, who will be making his IPL debut next year.

"Phew! That was fierce England's Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to @SunRisers W.O.W," tweeted IPL.

