Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Ajit Chandila’s life ban reduced to 7 years in IPL spot-fixing case

The BCCI Ombudsman Vineet Saran has reduced Ajit Chandila's life ban received for his involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal to to 7 years on Tuesday.

The IPL was rocked by one of the biggest scandals back in the 2013 season. The three cricketers involved in that ‘spot-fixing’ scam – S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Chandila from the Rajasthan Royals side – were all handed life bans from cricket for their involvement by the Supreme Court of India.

However, the bans of Sreesanth and Chavan were overturned a couple of years back.

In his order, reported by the Indian Express, Saran wrote, “The present matter arises out of Case Crime No 20/2013 dated 09.05.2013 registered with the Special Cell of Dell Police against the Applicant on allegations of spot-fixing in cricket matches of Indian Premier League (“IPL”). Pending inquiry, BCCI suspended the Applicant from all cricketing activities on 17.05.2013. Apart from the criminal proceedings initiated against the Applicant, Disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against him by BCCI. Accordingly, the Applicant’s Representation dated 04.11.2019 is accepted and his prayer for granting him parity with Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan is allowed. The life ban imposed on him by Order of BCCI Disciplinary Committee dated 18.01.2016 is reduced to a period of seven (7) years from 18.01.2016.”

As a result, Chandila’s ban period came to an on January 18 last month and Chandila will be free to get back to the field as well.



