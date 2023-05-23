'Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat': Virender Sehwag ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier one against CSK

Rashid Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag reckons Gujarat Titans' fortunes in the first qualifier against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk will depend upon Rashid Khan's performance. Sehwag also observed that Hardik Pandya's use of the Afghan leggie is excellent.

Rashid Khan is the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023:

Rashid has established himself as one of the best leg-spinners in modern-day T20 cricket and the IPL, in particular. The youngster started his IPL career with the SunRisers Hyderabad and moved to the Gujarat Titans last year. The ongoing season has seen the 24-year-old take 24 scalps in 14 matches at 18.25, including a hat-trick and is tied with Mohammed Shami for the purple cap.

Meanwhile, Sehwag labelled Rashid as the trump card for the Titans and observed how the captain bring him in to take wickets.

"Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance," he said, as quoted by India Today.

Sanjay Manjrekar anticipates an exciting contest in the playoffs:

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined that there is little to separate the Titans and Super Kings tactically. He also suggested that the captains make a massive difference in the team's fortunes.

"Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have been very similar teams tactically. Both these teams don't look to make too much of changes and the leadership group keeps the atmosphere light in the dressing room. The battle between these two in playoffs will be an interesting one."

The two teams played one another in the opening match of the season, with the Titans emerging victorious by five wickets.