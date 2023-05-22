IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 GT vs CSK: Dew factor could play crucial role as Hardik Pandya goes toe to toe with veteran MS Dhoni at the Chepauk

Qualifier 1 of IPl 2023 will witness a clash between the defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. GT secured a spot in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. On the other hand, CSK, after a slight setback in the previous season, has returned to the last-four stage, marking their 12th appearance in the IPL playoffs. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST, and prior to the game, let's take a look at the expected weather conditions in Chennai on May 23.

Dew could potentially play crucial role

Chennai is anticipated to experience hot weather as it welcomes GT, led by Hardik Pandya. The venue typically offers a dry and spin-friendly track during this time of the year. The defending team might have to contend with the presence of dew during the night. In the current season at Chepauk, the team batting second has emerged victorious in four out of the seven games played.

Pandya captaincy embodies vintage Dhoni

Both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings prioritise consistency, maintaining a stable team selection, and clarity of roles. Hardik Pandya, embodying MS Dhoni's leadership qualities, provides support to struggling senior players, guides the younger ones, and boosts the morale of the bench. The captain's backing has allowed players like Vijay Shankar and Mohit Sharma to thrive.

CSK has witnessed the revival of Ajinkya Rahane's career, while players like Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande have flourished under Dhoni's guidance and the freedom given to them. The Qualifier 1 clash between GT and CSK promises to be an exciting encounter, with the latter enjoying the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd.

Read Also WATCH: Fan gifts MS Dhoni miniature model of Chennai Super Kings fortress Chepauk Stadium

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.