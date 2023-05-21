'He is playing five more years': Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's IPL future

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings dashing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has brought upon a highly encouraging piece of news for MS Dhoni's fans regarding his IPL future. The right-handed batter revealed that the keeper-batter's knee is alright and is likely to play for five more years in the competition.

The 41-year-old's IPL future has been a massive point of speculation; however, the Super Kings skipper has kept his cards closed. However, CSK players, including Dhoni, giving lap of honour at the Chepauk after their final home game, leading many to believe it will be his last year in the cash-rich league.

In a casual chat with Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK's 77-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Devon Conway said they are lucky to have Dhoni and hopes to play more alongside him.

"He has played so much cricket, so respected. If a person of that magnitude has your backing and believes in you, it gives you so much confidence as a player. We're very lucky to have him. Hopefully, this is not his last season."

In reply, Gaikwad stated:

"He is playing five years more. He's got atleast five years in him, his knee is all good. It's great to have him and the home fans will be excited to see him."

Ruturaj Gaikwad praises MS Dhoni's humility:

Gaikwad, who blasted a 50-ball 79 against the Capitals, said he considers himself privileged to play 50 games under Dhoni and the skipper's support has done wonders for him.

"To be honest, I'm really grateful. To be able to play 50 games under him. If I look back at the journey from the very first game, until now, he has been the same. There is no difference. He has been humble, open for talks. Everytime, anytime you go. To have that confidence of him behind me and I know whatever he is saying or I can go and ask anything that I want. It is exactly what I wanted being a youngster in this atmosphere."

The Super Kings will face the Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of IPL 2023 on Tuesday.