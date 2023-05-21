WATCH: Fan gifts MS Dhoni miniature model of Chennai Super Kings fortress Chepauk Stadium

Revered former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhon, enjoys immense love and admiration wherever he goes. However, the unparalleled support he receives from fans when he plays for the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, is truly exceptional. The resounding chants of his name reverberate throughout the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere.

Craftly executed Chepauk model

Recently, a fan presented the beloved "Thala" with a remarkable gift -a miniature model of the stadium, leaving both MS Dhoni and the internet in awe.

The video capturing this memorable moment quickly went viral and was shared on a fan page dedicated to the cricket icon, known by the username instamsdhoni.fc. The video begins by showcasing the miniature model placed on a table, with MS Dhoni standing in front of it. As the video unfolds, a heartwarming smile spreads across the cricketer's face as he leans closer to admire the intricate details of the model.

The craftsmanship and meticulousness of the miniature have captivated everyone who has seen it. "The craze for MS Dhoni is on another level," reads the caption of the post, highlighting the unparalleled adoration for the cricketing maestro.

The designers of this exceptional model, an architectural model-making company named Miniature World, also shared the same video on their Instagram account.

They proudly showcased their creation and celebrated the opportunity to present it to the "Captain Cool."