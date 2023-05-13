Rashid Khan's sensational outing against MI shatters IPL records from highest score by no. 8 batter to most sixes

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has provided the spectators at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with full value for their money. Every game has seen 200-plus scores in both innings, ensuring an entertaining spectacle. In match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Rashid Khan saved the game from being a landslide victory for Mumbai Indians as the visitors were reduced to 103/8 while chasing a mammoth target of 219 runs. Rashid had already made a significant impact in the game, taking four wickets in the first innings despite Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant century.

All round show

Rashid's 4/30 restricted Mumbai Indians to a score of 218, preventing them from posting an even bigger total, given the way Surya, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera batted. The Titans' batting line-up was already under pressure, and some excellent bowling by the MI bowlers in the powerplay added to their woes as they lost their top three wickets within the first six overs.

The Titans continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Rashid Khan leading the charge. He decided to have some fun with the bat, taking on both pacers and spinners on a good pitch and a small ground. He brought up his maiden IPL fifty off just 21 balls. Although the game was already beyond their reach, Rashid reduced the margin of defeat to just 27 runs and cemented his place in the record books.

Rashid Khan achieved six significant records, including the highest score by a No. 8 batter in the IPL, the most sixes in an innings by a Gujarat Titans batter, and becoming only the second bowler in T20 cricket history, after Dwayne Bravo, to take 550 wickets.

Most sixes in an innings for GT

10 - Rashid Khan vs MI, Mumbai WS, today

7 - Shubman Gill vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023

6 - David Miller vs CSK, Pune, 2022

Most wickets in T20 cricket

615 - Dwayne Bravo (2006-2023), in 558 matches

551* - Rashid Khan (2015-2023), in 403 matches

485 - Sunil Narine (2011-2023), 451 matches

469 - Imran Tahir (2006-2023), in 378 matches

Highest score by a No 8 batter

79* - Rashid Khan (GT) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2023

66* - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2021

64 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2015

52* - Chris Morris (DC) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2017