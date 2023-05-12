 IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden century as Mumbai Indians become first team to registers five 200+ scores in a season
Targeting Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav smashed six maximums and eleven boundaries to bring up his maiden century.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Continuing his rich vein of power hitting in recent games, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a cracking century of 103 in 49 balls to power Mumbai Indians to a massive score of 218 runs against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

SKY blitzkrieg

Suryakumar came in at a time when Mumbai Indians were being tormented by Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan, who sent both openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan packing.

Rashid struck again, taking the crucial wicket of Nehal Wadhera to derail Mumbai Indians just after the powerplay. Alongside Vishnu Vinod, Suryakumar stitched a valuable 50+ run partnership, to lay the platform for his death over blitzkrieg.

Targeting Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar smashed six maximums and eleven boundaries to bring up his maiden century. The 360 player also registered the third-highest individual score by a Mumbai Indians player, led by Sanath Jaysuriya 114* and Rohit Sharma 109.

Mumbai Indians also became the first team to register five 200-plus totals in an IPL season. This is also the highest individual score for SKY in the IPL.

