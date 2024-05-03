Video: Rohit Sharma Flashes A Wide Smile As Journalist Asks About Virat Kohli's Strike Rate Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a sarcastic smile as a journalist questioned whether Virat Kohli's strike rate is concerning to them ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. In a video emerged on social media, Rohit couldn't hide his smile following which chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave a fitting response.
Despite being the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history and one of India's biggest match winners, Kohli's strike rate has come into criticism in IPL 2024. While the 35-year-old has consistently made big runs, certain section of fans and a few experts have accused him of slowing down at certain stages, contributing to RCB's loss.
Below is the video of Rohit Sharma smiling at Virat Kohli's strike rate getting questioned:
"No concerns at all" - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli's strike rate
Agarkar, who was present in the press conference with Rohit, cited that Virat Kohli brings in a lot of experience with him and that it will be decisive in a tournament like the T20 World Cup. The former right-arm seamer stated:
"We have not been discussing it (Virat Kohli’s strike rate). He has been in great form, no concerns there at all. You are still going to a World Cup, there is still gap there. That’s where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turns out like the IPL. If 220 (pitch) plays like 220, we have the skills. At the end of the day when you turn up for a World Cup, the pressure is different."
India will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.