Video: Rohit Sharma Flashes A Wide Smile As Journalist Asks About Virat Kohli's Strike Rate Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a sarcastic smile as a journalist questioned whether Virat Kohli's strike rate is concerning to them ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. In a video emerged on social media, Rohit couldn't hide his smile following which chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave a fitting response.

Despite being the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history and one of India's biggest match winners, Kohli's strike rate has come into criticism in IPL 2024. While the 35-year-old has consistently made big runs, certain section of fans and a few experts have accused him of slowing down at certain stages, contributing to RCB's loss.

Below is the video of Rohit Sharma smiling at Virat Kohli's strike rate getting questioned:

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar started smiling when the Journalist asked about the Strike Rate of Virat Kohli. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/QFqN1arkDf — The Ajay Cric (@TheCric_AJAY) May 2, 2024

"No concerns at all" - Ajit Agarkar on Virat Kohli's strike rate

Agarkar, who was present in the press conference with Rohit, cited that Virat Kohli brings in a lot of experience with him and that it will be decisive in a tournament like the T20 World Cup. The former right-arm seamer stated:

"We have not been discussing it (Virat Kohli’s strike rate). He has been in great form, no concerns there at all. You are still going to a World Cup, there is still gap there. That’s where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turns out like the IPL. If 220 (pitch) plays like 220, we have the skills. At the end of the day when you turn up for a World Cup, the pressure is different."

India will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.