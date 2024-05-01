 'You Made Debut When We Were In Nappies': Rohit Sharma & Amit Mishra Engage In Hilarious Banter After LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Match (VIDEO)
LSG shared the video of fun banter between Amit Mishra and Rohit Sharma on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Amit Mishra and Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Ex-Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Lucknow Super Giants spinner Amit Mishra engaged in a fun banter after the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30.

Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth victory of the ongoing IPL season with a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. With a target of 145, LSG chased it down with four balls to spare in the final over. Marcus Stoinis was the star performer as he played an innings 62 off 45 and formed a crucial 58-run stand with skipper KL Rahul (28) for the second wicket.

Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 14 as he hit a winning run to take the team past the finishing line.

'Our No.1 Since Day Zero': LSG's Heartfelt Post For Skipper KL Rahul After Getting Dropped From...
article-image

After the match, players were both the teams were having engaging with each other through conversations. However, LSG shared a fun banter between Amit Mishra and former MI captain Rohit Sharma on its X handle (formerly Twitter). In a video, Rohit alongside Murali Karthik were seen talking about Amit's age. MI batter hilariously told Amit Mishra that the veteran spinner made when he and other players were in nappies.

