'Maamla Barabari Ka Rakho Yaar': Irfan Pathan And Mohammad Kaif Hint At Criticism About Virat Kohli's Strike Rate After Travis Head's Knock vs RR; Video

Travis Head and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif want the strike-rate narrative the same for every batter after SunRisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head played an uncharacteristic knock against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Both Pathan and Kaif agreed that Virat Kohli would have faced plenty of criticism had he crafted a knock of 58 off 44 balls.

Head, who gets off the blocks, in an extremely brisk way, played conventionally after Abhishek Sharma and Amolpreet Singh failed to make their chance count. The Aussie left-hander got to his half-century off 36 balls and was eventually dismissed for 58 off 44 deliveries. Meanwhile, Kohli has been under constant scrutiny due to his strike rate at various stages despite scoring runs consistently.

Harsha Bhogle & Others third class experts cooked by Irfan Pathan & Mohammad kaif. 😭😹🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/5KPCqW5bWm — M (@Cricket_fan2602) May 3, 2024

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said:

"Yeh zindagi mein pehle aisa khelte hue nahin dekha hoga. Aap kitni bhi baat karlo, acchi gendbaazi hai, sab kuch hai, lekin sabke Liye maamla barabari ka rakho yaar."

(Travis Head would have hardly played that way in his career. Whatever you say about the bowling attack or pitch, please apply the same principle to every player).

Kaif echoed Pathan's opinion stating that fans would be raucously questioning if this was Kohli, but agreed it was a great innings from Head, given the circumstances.

"Agar yeh Virat Kohli hote, tab guarantee ke saath bol raha hoon log bolte 44 ball mein 58 run. Itna slow khele. Par mera mannna hai innings acchi thi. Abhishek Sharma aur ek aur ballebaaz out huye toh unko game change karna tha. Pitch mushki thi. Saamne Ashwin, Boult they, main samajhta hoon gend baazi bhi acchi thi. Toh isliye apna game change karna tha."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins star in SRH's thrilling victory:

The SunRisers, meanwhile, romped to a nail-biting one-run win over the Royals in Hyderabad on Thursday. Half-centuries by Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with a cameo from Heinrich Klaasen propelled the home side to 201 in 20 overs.

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar rocked the side early with two wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag launched a brilliant counterattack. However, the SunRisers staged a brilliant comeback as Bhuvneshwar, Cummins, and Natarajan bowled incisively to fashion a one-run win.