Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it was...'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid revealed on Sunday what got Virat Kohli all excited in the middle of their discussion on Day 2 of the Delhi Test against Australia.

There is a video of a support staff member informing Kohli of something in the middle of his discussion with Dravid.

The video shows Kohli clapping his hands in excitement as he got to know there was something waiting for him in the dressing room.

Even Dravid smiled at Kohli's gesture. And he later revealed what it was that got Kohli all charged up and excited.

"It wasn't Chhole Bhature, it was Chhole Kulche, Virat invited me to have it," Dravid revealed during a post-match press conference.

Notably, Kohli was playing the match in his hometown of Delhi, a city famous for its Chhole Kulche and Bhature.

India decimate Australia again

India stunned Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The match ended inside 3 days once again as the hosts turned up pressure on the visitors through spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia were ahead of India by 62 runs when they began Day 3 at 61/1 but the entire team collapsed in the first session, getting bowled out for 113 in 31.1 overs with Jadeja taking 7 wickets and Ashwin grabbing the rest three.

India then chased down the target of 115 for the loss of 4 wickets with Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Rohit Sharma scoring 31 each while KS Bharat and Shreyas Iyer made 23 and 12 respectively.

Pujara finished the game with a boundary with Bharat at the other end.

Kohli had was the second highest scorer for India in the first innings with 44 while all-rounder Axar Patel made 74 in their total of 262 after Australia posted 263 on Day 1.

