IND vs AUS, BGT: Virat Kohli gets nostalgic as he drives to Delhi stadium 'after ages'; see post

Former India captain Virat Kohli shifted base to Mumbai after getting married to Anushka Sharma in 2017 but at heart he will always remain a Delhi boy.

And that is where India is going to play its next game as they get ready to host Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from February 17.

Kohli is back to where he belongs, his hometown, and he got nostalgic as he drove to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla, for practice on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli posted picture from inside his car as he got behind the wheels and drove through the streets of Delhi to reach the Kotla stadium, the place where he grew up playing all his cricket.

"A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling," Kohli captioned the picture on his Instagram story.

The prodigal son returns home

The 34-year-old is going through a lean phase in red-ball cricket, having averaged just over 19, 28, 26 and 12. But the good news is that Kohli is back home where he averages over 77 in Tests, having piled up 467 runs in 3 matches at the Kotla.

Kohli hasn't scored a hundred in the format since the 2019 Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens and would be hungry to end the drought at his home ground, where he also has a stand named after him.

