India dethrone Australia to clinch No. 1 spot in ICC Test Rankings, now on top in all three formats

Team India made history on Wednesday as it dethroned Australia to become the No. 1 team in ICC Test Rankings.

The Men in Blue were already the top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, therefore, this is the first time in history that India is No. 1 in all three formats simultaneously.

The top-rank was achieved after India crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last week.

Ashwin, Rohit make gains

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma also made substantial gains in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

While Ashwin has moved up to second spot in the bowlers' rankings, Rohit climbed two places from 10th to 8th in the batters' list.

Ashwin grabbed 8 wickets in the first Test in Nagpur while Rohit led from the front with a brilliant 120 in India's only innings.

Axar Patel also made a massive leap in the all-rounders' ranking as he moved up six places to 7th thanks to his outstanding 84 in India's total of 400.

