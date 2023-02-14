e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS, BGT: Shreyas Iyer back in India squad for Delhi Test after getting clearance from BCCI medical team

The BCCI informed on Tuesday that Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
India batsman Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter
India batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to join the Test squad in Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after getting clearance from the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Iyer was ruled out of the series opener in Nagpur due to a lower back injury. But the BCCI informed that the middle-order batter has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India had given a maiden Test cap to Suryakumar Yadav as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer in the first Test, which the hosts won by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha.

Surya has been retained the squad which now consists of 16 players with the addition of Iyer, who will be expected to slot into the No. 5 position if he is fit to play.

"India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.

"Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the Indian cricket board informed.

India’s squad for second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

