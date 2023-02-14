IND vs AUS: Ian Healy slams India for embarrassing act in Nagpur, demands ICC intervention

The Australian cricket team were dismatled by India in the opening Test of the 4-match Test series in the Border Gavaskat Trophy. The visitors were handed a humbling innings and 132 run loss in three days, attributed to the prolific Indian spin squadron.

Their plans to practice on the Nagpur pitch post the conclusion of the Test match failed to matrialised as the pitch was watered down by the eager groundsmen. Australian great Ian Healy, however, termed this act by India 'pathetic'.

Speaking to SEN, according to news.com.au, has asked for ICC to step in, alleging Australia's efforts to practice on the used Nagpur pitch were 'scuppered' by the hosts.

"It's really embarrassing the scuppering of our plans to get some practice sessions on that Nagpur wicket," Healy said.

"That's not good, that's just not good for cricket. The ICC needs to step in here.

"For them to water the wicket unceremoniously when it was requested for practice is horrible and that has to improve," he added.

Doctoring pitches as per needs

The Nagpur pitch has been the central talking point in the build up to the match, during the course of three days of the match and even after the match.

Australian journalists and former cricketers had accused the Indians of 'doctoring' the pitch as per their needs. In the match, India went on to put a humungous total of 400 runs in the first innings while Australia couldn't even get near the target in two innings.

With the second Test slated to take place in New Delhi, the pitch is expected to offer assistance to spinners once again. Australia, who didn't play a single practice match on the tourn, have been practicing on their own but their plan seems be backfiring at the moment.

