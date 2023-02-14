IND vs AUS: Australia practice on viciously turning Nagpur wicket to recalibrate spin approach; watch video

The ghosts of spin retuned to haunt the Australian batsmen in the first Test against India in Napur. In an attempt to recalibrate their approach to the apparent viciously turning pitches, the visitors organised one last training session on the central wicket at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

On Sunday Australia's hopes of writing their wrongs were trounced after the central edge at the VCA stadium was watered down by the groundstaff. The voluntary session was scheduled to combat the demonic spin on the wicket that ran circles around the Australian batsmen.

Cricket Australia released a video of the Australian team keenly seeking to extract every ounce of pre-match preparation at Nagpur before they fly off to Delhi for the second Test beginning on 16 February.

David Warner who seemed like a fish out of water was seen intently batting at the VCA stadium and even in discussion with Marnus Labuscagne during the session.

Australia will be seeking to apply themselves and avoid episode two of this gruelling series against a formidable India that could well turn into a nightmare if they don't learn quickly from Nagpur.

