IND vs AUS: Paying no attention to outside noise is the only way forward for Australia

India and Australia locking horns in Test cricket is a blockbuster that excites fans from both countries immensely. Before every Border Gavaskar Trophy, a lot of fires get shot from both sides to heat up things out of the field.

Former cricketers put out interesting statements while the media also plays a part to catch the focus of everyone, including both teams. It makes the contest much more intriguing.

Before the first Test at Nagpur, things got really tense with Australian media and former cricketers lashing out at India for their spin-friendly pitches. Indians also responded quite aggressively.

The action began much earlier before a ball was bowled. What it did was both the teams, especially Australia found themselves under a lot of pressure. It seemed this pitch debate was running over their minds a bit too much.

No doubt the track at Nagpur was quite helpful to spinners but it wasn’t as bad as Australian batters made it look. They were expecting a pitch where every ball would do something but the case was a bit different.

Only an odd ball turned massively, so there was enough scope to bat on that wicket, which Indians displayed pretty well when they batted.

Australia getting bowled out within a session in the first innings made it clear that the visitors would require to shut the outside noise to turn things around in upcoming matches.

Neither the sensational headlines nor the pitch-blaming statements have stopped. But what needs to shift is Australia’s focus. They must pay no attention to whatever is being said out of the field in order to make en routes on the field. That’s the only way forward.

India, on the other hand, looks quite a confident side. An innings win in the first match means they wouldn’t look back unless the Aussies bounce back strongly.

