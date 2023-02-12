IND vs AUS, BGT: Australia bring in Matthew Kuhnemann for Delhi Test, Josh Hazlewood ruled out

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has received his maiden Test call-up to the Australian squad as coach Andrew McDonald wants the left-arm bowler for the second match in Delhi.

Australia suffered a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Saturday which ended inside three days as India dominated proceedings from start to finish.

The Aussie batters struggled against Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin on a turning track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium, getting bowled out for 177 and 91 in both innings.

The bowlers also failed to contain the Indian batters who piled up 400 runs in 139.3 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring 120 and the lower middle-order of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja making 84 and 70 respectively.

Australia have therefore, decided to bring in one more spinner in Kuhnemann to their squad as Mitchell Swepson is heading home for the birth of his first child.

Swepson was overlooked for the first Test and will now fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancée, Jess.

"He's a live chance to play in the next Test match," coach McDonald told reporters on Sunday. "If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go. That's why we've got four spinners in the squad."

Josh Hazlewood ruled out

Meanwhile, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be missing the second Test as he is yet to recover fully from a left Achilles injury.

Hazlewood had missed the first Test along with Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green, both of whom might be able to play the second game.

Mithcell Starc suffered a finger injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne in December while Cameron Green had undergone surgery after fracturing his index finger in the same Test.

"Starcy lands today or tomorrow into Delhi. I think Joshy might not be quite ready for Delhi. He's getting up and running now, he's pretty close, but I don't think he'll be quite ready for Delhi. Greeny's a bit of a wait and see. Still hoping (he could return)," Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said after the Nagpur Test.

